AFU strike chemical plant producing warheads for Shahed drones in Russia’s Moscow region, – General Staff

On the night of July 7, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces, in coordination with other Defense Forces branches, carried out a fire strike on the Krasnozavodsk Chemical Plant in the Moscow region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the General Staff, cited by Censor.NET.

The plant produces pyrotechnic devices and munitions, including thermobaric warheads for Shahed-type UAVs.

A series of explosions were recorded near the town of Krasnozavodsk, along with fire trucks moving in neighboring settlements.

"The results of the strike are being clarified. The Defense Forces continue taking measures to undermine the offensive capabilities of the Russian occupiers and force Russia to cease its armed aggression against Ukraine," the command added.

Read more: Russian Federation increases use of Molniya ammunition by 42% in week - Southern Defense Forces

Recall that Russian forces reported a drone attack on the Krasnozavodsk area in the Moscow region on the morning of July 7. The chemical facility is located there.