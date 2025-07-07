Drones attacked chemical plant in Moscow region. VIDEO

On the morning of 7 July, the Russians announced a drone attack near the city of Krasnozavodsk in Moscow Oblast. A chemical plant is located there.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian media.

Russians reported the sounds of drones and explosions. They posted relevant videos online, including the moment of arrival.

According to local residents, as of the morning, about seven "pops" were heard in the city. Some videos show smoke rising in the area of the explosions.

"Perhaps an attack on the Krasnozavodsk Chemical Plant," the locals said.

In addition, the Russian telegram channel Baza reported - also with reference to local residents - several explosions in the Sergiyevo-Posadsky city district. Krasnozavodsk is located in this district, ten kilometres from Sergiyev Posad.

Air alerts were also issued in the Tula and Ivanovo regions, located to the south and northeast of the Moscow Region, and in other Russian regions.

"Krasnozavodsk Chemical Plant" JSC is an enterprise in the Moscow region of the Russian Federation specialising in the production of industrial and military chemicals.

The plant is known for the production of artillery charges, explosives and components for the Russian army's ammunition.

