Explosions were heard in Novorossiysk, and marine drones attempted to attack fleet - ASTRA. VIDEO

Novorossiysk in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation came under a combined attack at night and in the morning of 6 July using sea and air drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to ASTRA.

As noted, an air raid alarm sounded in the city for several hours and the air defence system was operating.

Mayor Andriy Kravchenko announced the blocking of traffic and a ban on walking on the embankment from Isayeva Street to Suvorovskaya Street. In the morning, at 6:33 a.m., the threat of using the chemical warhead was cancelled.

Read more: Airfield "Borysoglebsk" was hit - General Staff

The consequences of the attack are not yet known. Meanwhile, a video is circulating online that allegedly shows a marine drone on fire off the coast.