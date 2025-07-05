Airfield "Borysoglebsk" was hit - General Staff

On the night of July 5, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck the Borisoglebsk airfield in the Voronezh region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that the airfield is the place of basing of enemy Su-34, Su-35S, and Su-30SM aircraft. Strikes on it are aimed at reducing the enemy's ability to conduct air strikes.

"A depot with guided aerial bombs, a combat training aircraft, and probably other aircraft were hit. The results of the strike are being clarified.

The Defense Forces continue to take all measures to undermine the ability of the Russian occupiers to strike at civilian infrastructure and force Russia to stop its armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff said.

As a reminder, this is not the first time that the Borysoglebsk airfield has come under attack by the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Last year, on October 3, drones of the SSU, the SOF, and the Defense Forces attacked a military airfield in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation. The target of the attack were warehouses with cockpits, a parking lot for Su-35 and Su-34 aircraft, and aviation fuel storage facilities at the airfield.

Read more: 183 clashes were recorded on front in past 24 hours, more than third of them in Pokrovsk direction - General Staff. MAP