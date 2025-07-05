183 clashes were recorded on front in past 24 hours, more than third of them in Pokrovsk direction - General Staff. MAP

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 183 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling of Ukraine

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched four missile and 74 air strikes, used 14 missiles and dropped 117 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 6,312 attacks, including 118 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 5,250 kamikaze drones to attack.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, in the areas of Seredyna-Buda, Sumy region; Vilkhuvatka, Kharkiv region; Novopavlivka, Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region; Kostiantynivka, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Donetsk region; Kamianske, Veselyanka, Prymorske, Mala Tokmachka, Stepnohirsk, Bilohiria, Zaporizhzhia region; Odradokamianka, Kherson region.

Hostilities.

On the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled 17 attacks by the invading forces. The enemy also carried out 13 air strikes, using 32 guided aerial bombs, and fired 290 times, nine of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South-Slobozhansky sector, the enemy tried to break through the defensive lines of our defenders ten times in the areas of Vovchansk, Hlyboke, Zelenyi, Kamyanka, and towards Kutkivka.

Eight hostile attacks took place in the Kupiansk sector yesterday. Our defenders repelled the enemy's assault in the vicinity of Holubivka, Zahryzove, and Zelenyi Hai.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 27 times. They tried to penetrate our defense in the areas of Nadia, Hrekivka, Karpivka, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, Dibrova, and towards Hryhorivka.

In the Siversk sector, the enemy made three attempts to advance in the areas of Verkhniokamianske and Vyiimka.

In the Toretsk sector, the Russian aggressor carried out 11 attacks in the vicinity of Romanivka and towards Rusyn Yar and Yablunivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our troops stopped 66 attacks in the areas of Poltavka, Novotoretske, Razine, Myroliubivka, Promin, Novoukrainka, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Kotliarivka, and Oleksiivka.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy carried out 17 attacks near Yalta, Zirka, Zaporizhzhia, Komar, Voskresenka, and Shevchenko yesterday.

In the Orikhiv sector, the occupation forces tried three times to advance on the positions of our defenders near Kamianske and towards Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the enemy made three futile attempts to attack the positions of Ukrainian troops in the area of Antonivskyi Bridge.

No combat engagements were registered in the Kramatorsk and Huliaipil sectors.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Strikes against the enemy

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit ten areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, three artillery units, an enemy air defense system, a UAV control center, an ammunition depot, and five other important occupier's facilities.

In total, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1050 people over the last day. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized two tanks, seven armored combat vehicles, 56 artillery systems, 306 unmanned aerial vehicles, three missiles, and 149 units of the occupiers' vehicles.

