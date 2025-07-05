Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,025,260 people (+1,050 per day), 10,990 tanks, 29,921 artillery systems, 22,953 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have killed 1,025,260 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 05.07.25 are approximately

personnel - about 1025260 (+1050) people

tanks - 10990 (+2) units

armored combat vehicles - 22953 (+7) units

artillery systems - 29921 (+56) units

MLRS - 1428 (+0) units

air defense systems - 1191 (+0) units

airplanes - 420 (+0) units

helicopters - 340 (+0) units

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 43609 (+306)

cruise missiles - 3439 (+3)

ships / boats - 28 (+0)

submarines - 1 (+0)

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 54148 (+149)

special equipment - 3925 (+0)

