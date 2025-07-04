ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9501 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
989 1

National Guard troops attacked howitzers and their ammunition, including rare Krasnopol guided shells. VIDEO

Fighters of the unmanned systems battalion of the 18th Sloviansk Brigade destroyed three artillery guns.

This time, they managed to hit not only the howitzers but also their ammunition — including rare Krasnopol guided shells, reports Censor.NET.

Watch more: Russians fighting for Ukraine captured African mercenary in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9550) elimination (5427) National Guard (546)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 