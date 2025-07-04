989 1
National Guard troops attacked howitzers and their ammunition, including rare Krasnopol guided shells. VIDEO
Fighters of the unmanned systems battalion of the 18th Sloviansk Brigade destroyed three artillery guns.
This time, they managed to hit not only the howitzers but also their ammunition — including rare Krasnopol guided shells, reports Censor.NET.
