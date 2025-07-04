Fighters of the "Freedom of Russia" legion, fighting on Ukraine’s side, captured a 29-year-old Nigerian who was sent to war by the Russian authorities after being threatened with imprisonment for drug trafficking.

This case is described in a post by the social project "I Want to Live," initiated by the Coordination Headquarters on Prisoner Affairs in cooperation with the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

According to the captive, he lived in Russia for four years, making a living by selling drugs. "When he got caught, of course, he was offered to go to the ‘special military operation’ instead of serving a sentence under Article 228," the statement says.

It is noted that the price for a "clean slate" in his biography could have been his life. The Nigerian managed to fight for five months before surrendering in captivity in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

