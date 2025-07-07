Russian Federation increases use of Molniya ammunition by 42% in week - Southern Defense Forces

Over the past week, Russian troops in southern Ukraine have significantly increased the intensity of attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces, increasing the number of attacks on settlements, as well as the use of kamikaze drones and air strikes.

This was announced by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces Vladyslav Voloshyn, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

According to him, the number of attacks on the positions of the Ukrainian military increased by 11%. The occupiers also

increased the use of kamikaze drones by 12%;

artillery - by 8%;

shelling of populated areas - by 17%;

barrage munitions of the Molniya type - by more than 42%.

The use of Molniya drones, which pose a threat due to their long range, has increased the most. In addition, Shahed UAVs are being actively used: Russia launches 80 to 150 such drones daily at cities in the south - Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Kryvyi Rih, and Beryslav.

There has also been an increase in air strikes: in just one day, Russian aviation fired 20 unguided missiles at Zaliznychne (Zaporizhzhia region) and Lviv (Kherson region).

According to Voloshyn, the increase in the intensity of the attacks indicates that Russia is trying to put pressure on Ukrainian troops and civilians using all available means of destruction.