Enemy attacked Kharkiv region with drones carrying delayed-action explosive devices. PHOTO
On 4 July, the Russian occupiers used a Shahed attack drone in the Kharkiv region with fragmentation warheads that detonated over 6 hours. Some of them exploded even 20 hours after the attack.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Interregional Centre for Humanitarian Demining and Rapid Response.
"The work on the destruction of warheads was complicated by the fact that they start exploding one by one 2-6 hours after being dropped. The last fragmentation warhead explodes in 20 hours," the centre noted.
During the inspection of the territory, sappers also found a second warhead that did not detonate, which was destroyed by a controlled explosion.
