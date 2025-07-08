Russia has recorded a sharp drop in grain harvest rates.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

Thus, as of July 3, only 3.8 million tons of grain were harvested, four times less than last year (16.5 million tons). The average yield fell from 41 to 31 centners per hectare.

"The Southern and North Caucasus districts show the biggest lag: 2 million tons against 11.4 million tons and 1.5 million tons against 4.5 million tons last year, respectively. In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the harvest was almost twice less than in 2024," the report says.

Read more: They supplied Houthis with weapons and stolen Ukrainian grain: US imposes new sanctions against Russia - media

Among the key reasons for this, the FISU called prolonged drought (state of emergency in several districts of the Rostov region), devaluation of quality seeds due to Western sanctions (loss of up to 70% of the import fund) and inflationary pressure.

Electricity tariffs increased by 11.5% and gasoline by 12% in June alone.

"In addition, the government's export policy proved to be ineffective: at low world prices ($222-228 per ton), farmers did not exhaust the wheat export quota, leaving more than 1.8 million tons in the country," they added.