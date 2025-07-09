Composer and Hero of Ukraine Ihor Poklad died

Composer, opera director and Hero of Ukraine Ihor Poklad has died at the age of 83.

This was reported on Facebook by his wife Svitlana, Censor.NET informs.

"That's all. I loved, love and will always love. Please pray for Ihor Dmytrovych, for his immortal soul," she said.

Ihor Poklad is a Shevchenko Prize winner and People's Artist of Ukraine. In 2021, he was awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine, and in 2024 - National Legend of Ukraine.

He wrote songs to the lyrics of Yurii Rybchynskyi, Dmytro Lutsenko, and Borys Oliinyk. They were performed by Nina Matvienko, Sofia Rotaru, Nazarii Yaremchuk, Tamara Gverdtsiteli, and Vasyl Zinkevych.

In 2014, Poklad underwent several complex surgeries. In 2022, he was in Vorzel, Kyiv region, occupied by Russian troops, with his wife. He was later evacuated along with other residents of the village.

Read more: Less than month after exchange, soldier Valerii Zelenskyi died. He was held captive by Russian Federation for over 3 years. PHOTOS