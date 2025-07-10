Yesterday, Russia attacked in Pokrovsk, Lyman and Novopavlivka sectors most of all, - General Staff. MAP

The Ukrainian Defence Forces fought 201 combat engagements with the Russian occupiers on 9 July.

This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

Russia's strikes at Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy launched five missile attacks with fourteen missiles and 74 air strikes, including 122 guided bombs, at the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas. In addition, it carried out 5,120 shellings, including 113 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 4,037 kamikaze drones.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, in the areas of Okhrimivka, Kruhle, Odradne, Artilne in Kharkiv region; Shakhove, Poltavka, Pankivka, Volodymyrivka, Sukhyi Yar, Pokrovsk, Rusyn Yar, Novopavlivka in Donetsk region; Verbove, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Plavni, Mykhailivka in Zaporizhzhia region; and Odradokamianka in Kherson region.

Defeat of the enemy

Over the past 24 hours, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces struck 13 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, two UAV control points and two command and observation posts of the Russian invaders.

Fighting in the north

There were 14 firefights in the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors yesterday. The enemy carried out 7 air strikes, dropping a total of 12 guided aerial bombs, and fired 281 artillery rounds, including three from multiple launch rocket systems.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the South-Slobozhanskyi sector, the aggressor stormed the positions of our defenders 13 times in the areas of Vovchansk, Kamianka, Krasne Pershe, Ambarne and towards Lyptsi and Petro-Ivanivka.

Six occupiers' attacks took place in the Kupiansk sector yesterday. Defence forces repelled enemy assaults near Stepova Novoselivka, Radkivka and towards Novoosynove.

Fighting in the east

The enemy attacked in the Lyman sector 30 times. He tried to advance near the settlements of Novyi Myr, Ridkodub, Serednie, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, Hrekivka, Kolodiazi and towards Serebrianka.

In the Siverskyi sector, the enemy made seven attacks on the positions of our troops in the vicinity of Serebrianka, Verkhniokamianske and Vyimka over the last day.

In the Kramatorsk sector, four combat engagements were recorded in the areas of Bila Hora, Chasiv Yar and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out eight attacks in the areas of Dyliivka, Shcherbynivka, Toretsk, Rusyn Yar and towards Pleshchiivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 61 aggressor offensives in the areas of Popiv Yar, Poltavka, Novotoretske, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Myrne, Horikhove, Myroliubivka, Mykolaivka, Promin, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne, Novoserhiivka, Yalta, Oleksiivka and towards Shakhove, Novopidhorodne, Pokrovsk, Razine and Rodynske.

South

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 29 attacks on the positions of our troops near the settlements of Yalta, Myrne, Zelene Pole, Shevchenko and Vilne Pole.

Yesterday, the enemy did not conduct any offensive in the Huliaipillia sector.

In the Orikhivsk sector, our defenders successfully repelled one enemy attack near Novodanylivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy tried nine times without success to advance towards the fortifications of our defenders in the direction of Prydniprovske and Bilohrudyi Island.

No signs of enemy offensive groups forming in the Volyn and Polissia sectors were observed.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 1,030,580 people (+920 per day), 11,011 tanks, 30,140 artillery systems, 22,972 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS