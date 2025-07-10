Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 1,030,580 people (+920 per day), 11,011 tanks, 30,140 artillery systems, 22,972 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
The Ukrainian Defence Forces have killed 1,030,580 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 10.07.25 are approximately:
personnel - about 1030580 (+920) people
tanks - 11011 (+11) units
armoured combat vehicles - 22972 (+3) units
artillery systems - 30140 (+38) units
MLRS - 1437 (+3) units
air defence systems - 1193 (+0) units
aircraft - 421 (+0) units
helicopters - 340 (+0)
UAVs of operational and tactical level - 44781 (+324)
cruise missiles - 3445 (+6)
ships / boats - 28 (+0)
submarines - 1 (+0)
motor vehicles and tank trucks - 54656 (+81)
special equipment - 3929 (+0)
