Defense Forces attacked 175 Russian invaders and destroyed 10 units of equipment since beginning of month. VIDEO

Since the beginning of the month, fighters of the 37th Separate Marine Brigade have attacked 175 Russian invaders: 94 killed, 81 wounded, and one surrendered.

The troops also destroyed 10 units of enemy equipment, including artillery, transport, and communication systems. Over 80 enemy drones, reconnaissance, strike, and FPV drones, were shot down or destroyed, reports Censor.NET.

