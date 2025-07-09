ENG
Madyar’s Birds track and burn out Russian Strela-10 SAM system along with crew. VIDEO

Drone operators of the 414th Separate Brigade of Strike Unmanned Aerial Systems "Madyar's Birds" tracked and destroyed a Russian Strela-10 surface-to-air missile system.

This was reported on the WORMBUSTERS unit’s channel, which published footage of the enemy equipment being hit, according to Censor.NET.

As seen in the video, the enemy SAM system was struck by our drone while on the move, then continued to travel several dozen meters before finally stopping and burning along with its crew.

elimination (5446) anti-aircraft missile systems (167) 414 Magyar Birds (10)
