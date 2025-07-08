3rd SAB soldiers attack electronic warfare system with antenna, mortar, motorcycle, and vehicle. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers from the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade (SAB) destroyed a BM-21 "Grad" multiple launch rocket system used by the enemy to shell Ukrainian positions.

The fighters also attacked an electronic warfare system with its antenna, an enemy mortar, a motorcycle, and a passenger car carrying occupiers, reports Censor.NET.

Watch more: SOF fighters detect and destroy enemy anti tank weapons system crew, machine gun position, and infantry. VIDEO