ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11662 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
461 0

3rd SAB soldiers attack electronic warfare system with antenna, mortar, motorcycle, and vehicle. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers from the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade (SAB) destroyed a BM-21 "Grad" multiple launch rocket system used by the enemy to shell Ukrainian positions.

The fighters also attacked an electronic warfare system with its antenna, an enemy mortar, a motorcycle, and a passenger car carrying occupiers, reports Censor.NET.

Watch more: SOF fighters detect and destroy enemy anti tank weapons system crew, machine gun position, and infantry. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9577) liquidation (2565) 3rd SAB (327)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 