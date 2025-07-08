1 712 1
SOF fighters detect and destroy enemy anti tank weapons system crew, machine gun position, and infantry. VIDEO
In the North-Slobozhanskyi direction, UAV pilots of the 4th Special Operations Forces detected and destroyed an enemy anti tank weapons system crew, a machine gun position, and infantry.
This was reported on the 4th Special Operations Regiment’s page, cited by Censor.NET.
"During reconnaissance, the rangers discovered an ATGM crew capable of engaging targets up to 5 km away," the message reads.
The enemy position was detected using Mavic drones, which the regiment emphasizes "daily prove their indispensability on the modern battlefield."
