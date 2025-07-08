1 437 1
Defence forces hit two enemy armoured MT-LBs and passenger car in southern Ukraine. VIDEO
Border guards operating UAVs in the South hit two enemy armoured personnel carriers and a car used by the occupiers for logistics or evacuation.
The corresponding video was published on the channel of the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.
