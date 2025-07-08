ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11662 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
1 437 1

Defence forces hit two enemy armoured MT-LBs and passenger car in southern Ukraine. VIDEO

Border guards operating UAVs in the South hit two enemy armoured personnel carriers and a car used by the occupiers for logistics or evacuation.

The corresponding video was published on the channel of the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Border guards destroyed surveillance and communication equipment, fuel reserves and occupiers’ checkpoint. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9577) State Border Patrol (1200) elimination (5442)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 