ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12403 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
758 1

Border guards destroyed surveillance and communication equipment, fuel reserves and occupiers’ checkpoint. VIDEO

In the North Slobozhanskyi sector, drones of the "Steel Frontier" border guard unit continue to effectively turn the so-called "rear" of the occupiers into a firefighting zone.

Over the past day, the drone operators struck an enemy checkpoint and destroyed surveillance and communications equipment important for coordinating the enemy's actions. In addition, fuel stocks have been eliminated, which will further complicate the enemy's logistics in this area of the frontline.

The corresponding video was published on the channel of the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: National Guardsmen show kill zone created for occupiers in Kharkiv region: equipment destroyed thanks to it. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9577) State Border Patrol (1196) elimination (5442)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 