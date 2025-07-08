758 1
Border guards destroyed surveillance and communication equipment, fuel reserves and occupiers’ checkpoint. VIDEO
In the North Slobozhanskyi sector, drones of the "Steel Frontier" border guard unit continue to effectively turn the so-called "rear" of the occupiers into a firefighting zone.
Over the past day, the drone operators struck an enemy checkpoint and destroyed surveillance and communications equipment important for coordinating the enemy's actions. In addition, fuel stocks have been eliminated, which will further complicate the enemy's logistics in this area of the frontline.
The corresponding video was published on the channel of the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.
