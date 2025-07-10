Moment of assassination of SSU employee in Kyiv Video of CCTV cameras

A video recording was published online in which surveillance cameras captured the moment of the assassination of a man, allegedly an SSU officer.

According to Censor.NET, the video shows the man coming out of the entrance and walking along the path towards the security guard's booth, holding a bag and a package. When he passes the guard, another man runs up to him, makes several shots, most likely with a pistol, and runs away.

Read more: Unknown person kills SSU colonel Voronych in Kyiv, - Chervinskyi