Kamikaze drone operators stopped mechanised assault of occupiers and destroyed two enemy IFVs and tank. VIDEO

Operators of Ukrainian kamikaze drones repelled a mechanised assault by the occupiers and destroyed two Russian infantry fighting vehicles and one tank.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of successful combat operations was posted by Ukrainian soldiers on the page of their unit.

"Assault without a chance. SIGNUM holds the area of responsibility. Lyman direction. Morning. The enemy went on the offensive. The 81st Airmobile Brigade's reconnaissance discovered a column of enemy armoured vehicles - a tank with a mine-clearing knife, followed by two IFVs. They were moving confidently. As if they were already celebrating a victory. But not for long. The pilots of the SIGNUM battalion made an instant decision. Drones take off into the sky. A neighbouring unit worked on a medium IFV. Then our hit on the tank. A cumulative charge directly into the driver's cab. The tank stops. The last IFV tried to go around it, but did not have time. The FPV drone catches up with it and hits it. The operation ends with a second attack. The entire convoy stopped because of the damage. The assault has been stopped," the soldiers write in the commentary to the video.

