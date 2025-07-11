Russian "tsar" tank with homemade anti-drone protection and mine trawl in Toretsk direction. VIDEO

A video showing a Russian tank equipped with homemade anti-drone defence has been published online.

According to Censor.NET, the enemy "tsar" tank was filmed in the Toretsk sector.

"The day before, soldiers of the 28th Separate Mechanised Brigade successfully repelled an enemy attack in the Toretsk sector, during which the occupiers used a so-called 'Tsar tank' with a mine trawl, which allows them to clear the way for further assaults, including on motorcycles. Fresh footage has been posted online, showing a detailed look at the enemy's monstrous equipment. It took about 60 FPV drones to destroy it, as it was extremely difficult to find a vulnerable spot," the commentary to the video reads.

