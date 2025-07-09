SOF fighters burned enemy remote mining system "Zemledelie". VIDEO

Fighters of the UA_REG Team unit of the Special Operations Forces destroyed the enemy’s "Zemledelie" remote mining system.

The corresponding video was published on the unit's channel, Censor.NET reports.

The "Zemledeleie" engineering remote mining system is designed to create minefields using 122 mm rocket projectiles. One salvo disperses up to 600 mines. It was adopted into service by the Russian army in 2020. The estimated cost of the system is 25 million USD.

