Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war are approximately 1,029,660 people (+1,050 per day), 11,000 tanks, 30,102 artillery systems, and 22,969 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have killed 1,029,660 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 09.07.25 are approximately

personnel - about 1029660 (+1050) people

tanks - 11000 (+5) units

armoured combat vehicles - 22969 (+2) units

artillery systems - 30102 (+68) units

MLRS - 1434 (+0) units

air defence systems - 1193 (+1) units

aircraft - 421 (+0) units

helicopters - 340 (+0)

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 44457 (+227)

cruise missiles - 3439 (+0)

ships / boats - 28 (+0)

submarines - 1 (+0)

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 54575 (+119)

special equipment - 3929 (+2)

