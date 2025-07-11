AFU destroyed another train of occupiers in TOT of Zaporizhzhia region, five tankers were completely burned down, - Andriushchenko. VIDEO

The Ukrainian Defence Forces burned a train with Russian tankers between the temporarily occupied Tokmak and Chernihivka in Zaporizhzhia region. The Russians had recently repaired the track there after previous strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

This was announced by the head of the Centre for Occupation Studies Petro Andriushchenko, Censor.NET reports citing Suspilne.

According to him, as a result of the operation, five tanks were burned to the ground, and 15 were dragged away by the Russian invaders.

After the hit, a large-scale fire broke out, and the infrastructure was again disabled, which complicates the logistics of the Russians.

See more: Russians are building large-scale military facility in Mariupol, - Andriushchenko. PHOTO

"Fuel is the lifeblood of the frontline, and we can't do without it. This is the third train that has been perfectly stopped. There is only one track in Zaporizhzhia region, one single branch that goes to Melitopol, Tokmak and Rozivka. Therefore, when the track is damaged, as it is now, and this is the main track, they will have to spend time repairing it," Andriushchenko said.

In addition, the destruction of the military train causes damage to the Russian economy.

"In this way, we are hitting not only the frontline, but also the Russian economy, because the Russian economy has nothing else to do but pass these taxes on to ordinary Russians. Russians have to pay more: more for oil at petrol stations, for products that are getting more expensive because fuel is getting more expensive," he added.

Read more: Military train of Russian invaders was blown up near occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region - DIU

As a reminder, in June, a Russian tanker train was hit near occupied Tokmak in Zaporizhzhia region, and 11 tanks with fuel were on fire.