Russians are building large-scale military facility in Mariupol, - Andriushchenko. PHOTO

In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, Russian invaders are building a large military facility near a new bypass road.

This was reported by the head of the Centre for Occupation Studies, former advisor to the mayor of the city Petro Andriushchenko, Censor.NET informs.

"I am showing you exactly where the engineering equipment is concentrated... The place where the Russians, including military engineering units, are building is located at the point of the bypass road. Which is also under construction," Andriushchenko said.

According to him, the object is marked with a red circle and an arrow on the published map. He stressed that it is a large-scale construction project on a large area. Monitoring of the occupiers' activity in the area is ongoing.

See more: More than 15 trucks with Kadyrovites have arrived in Mariupol from Russia. They are planned to be transferred to Zaporizhzhia, - Andriushchenko. VIDEO&PHOTOS