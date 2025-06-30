More than 15 trucks with Kadyrovites have arrived in Mariupol from Russia. They are planned to be transferred to Zaporizhzhia, - Andriushchenko. VIDEO&PHOTOS

More than 15 trucks with Chechen fighters were spotted in the temporarily occupied Mariupol, Donetsk region. They came from Russia.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Centre for Occupation Studies Petro Andriushchenko.

According to him, Kadyrovites are to be moved for rotation to Zaporizhzhia region, namely to the area of temporarily occupied Enerhodar, Melitopol, Vasylivka in the coming days.

Andriushchenko stressed that this is the largest group of Chechens since 2023 that has been recorded in Mariupol.

"Another confirmation of the maximum logistical militarisation of the city," he concluded.

