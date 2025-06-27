Russia is massively transferring equipment and troops through Mariupol: preparing for assaults in Zaporizhzhia direction, - Andriushchenko. PHOTOS

Large-scale movement of Russian armoured vehicles and manpower was recorded in the temporarily occupied Mariupol. In the near future, the occupiers may intensify their assault operations in the Zaporizhzhia direction, in particular in the area of Huliaipole and Orikhiv.

This was reported by the head of the Centre for Occupation Studies Petro Andriushchenko, Censor.NET informs.





According to him, on 27 June, a large column of the Russian Armed Forces was moving in the direction of Rostov - Novoazovsk - Mariupol - Polohy: about seven platforms with armoured vehicles, including tanks, as well as more than 40 trucks with personnel and ammunition.

In addition, another convoy with more than 20 trucks and five tractor-trailers with armoured vehicles such as BMPs or BMDs was spotted on the route Crimea/Kherson-Mariupol-Taganrog/Rostov. It was probably moving towards Sumy region.

Against the backdrop of a decrease in the overall intensity of hostilities and partial successes of the Defence Forces in Zaporizhzhia region, such movements may indicate preparations for new assaults in certain areas of the frontline.

