Heavy traffic of Russian military equipment recorded moving through Novoazovsk toward Mariupol. PHOTO
A large amount of military equipment is moving from Russia through Novoazovsk toward Mariupol.
This was reported by the head of the Centre for Occupation Studies Petro Andriushchenko, Censor.NET reports.
It is noted that over 25 trucks carrying personnel and about a dozen carrying ammunition have been recorded in Novoazovsk.
"Where they’re headed next—we’ll find out as they move. It’s very unusual, so we’re keeping a close watch," Andriushchenko added.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password