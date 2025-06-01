Military train of Russian invaders was blown up near occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region - DIU

On the night of May 31, 2025, an explosion occurred on a railway section near the temporarily occupied settlement of Yakymivka, Melitopol district, Zaporizhzhia region, blowing up a military train of the Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine.

As noted, the freight train was moving towards the temporarily occupied Crimea. As a result of an explosion on the railroad track, the train with fuel tanks and freight cars derailed. The key logistical artery of the Muscovites in the occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia region and Crimea has been disrupted.

"After the crash on the railroad, the invaders announced an 'interception plan" - Russian Guard patrols are scouring the settlements; checks at checkpoints are especially picky about everyone entering or leaving.



The fight against the military logistics of the Russian occupiers continues," the DIU emphasizes.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that two bridges collapsed on trains in the Bryansk and Kursk regions of the Russian Federation. Local authorities say it was an explosion. 7 dead, dozens injured.