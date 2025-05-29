Occupiers launched Kh-35 missiles at enterprise on outskirts of Kharkiv, damaging premises and vehicles. PHOTOS (udated)

On the evening of Thursday, May 29, Russian forces launched two missiles at the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy attacked Kharkiv region with two missiles. Explosions were heard on the outskirts of Chuhuiv. Information on casualties and the consequences of the strike is being clarified," the official wrote.

He urged residents not to ignore air raid alerts.

At 6:30 p.m, Ukraine’s Air Force had issued a warning about a high-speed target approaching Kharkiv region.

Update

At 9:20 p.m., the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported that at around 6:30 p.m. on May 29, Russian forces launched a missile strike on the outskirts of Kharkiv. The strike hit the premises of a civilian facility in the Chuhuiv district.

As a result of the enemy attack, premises and vehicles were damaged. Preliminary investigation indicates that the Russian army used two Kh-35 missiles.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched over the war crime committed by the occupiers (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The Prosecutor’s Office also released photos showing the aftermath of the attack.

