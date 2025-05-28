ENG
Russian troops carried out 124 attacks on Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions in day - OC "North"

Fighting in the South

Over the past day, Russian troops fired 124 times at the border areas of the Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions. A total of 299 explosions were recorded.

This was reported by the press service of the Operational Command "North", Censor.NET reports.

In the Chernihiv region, the settlements of Hluzdy, Nizhyn, Trostianka, Yasna Polyana, Mykhalchyna Sloboda, Hremyach, Krasny Khutir, Mykolaivka, Zoria, Karpovychi, Arkhipivka, Baranivka, Hirsk, and Huta-Studenetska came under fire. The enemy used rockets, FPV drones, cannon artillery, mortars, and unexploded ordnance from UAVs.

In the Sumy region, more than 40 settlements came under fire, including Sumy, Osoyivka, Prokhody, Turya, Hlybne, Vysoke, Porozok, Miropilske, Petrushivka, Pokrovka, Slavgorod, and others. The attacks involved the use of UAVs, mortars, Lancet UAVs, MLRS, FPV drones, Molniya UAVs, cannon artillery, and the dropping of munitions from UAVs.

In the Kharkiv region, in Bohodukhiv district, in Klynova-Novoselivka and Tymofiivka, two explosions were recorded as a result of the use of FPV drones.

According to the Operational Command "North", 8 civilians were injured. Critical infrastructure facilities, enterprises, municipal and commercial establishments, residential buildings, agricultural machinery and cars were damaged. Information on casualties and damage is being updated.

