Day in Donetsk region: Russian forces struck region 36 times, injuring 8 people. PHOTOS

On 27 May, Russian invaders fired 36 times at the Donetsk region, injuring 8 people.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsk district

Four people were wounded in Pokrovsk. A building was damaged in Myrnohrad. In Novovodiane of the Bilozirka district, 2 people were wounded.

Kramatorsk district

In Lyman, 3 cars and 2 infrastructure facilities were damaged; in Zarichne, a person was injured and a house was damaged. In Sloviansk, 2 administrative buildings and private houses were damaged. A house and a car were damaged in Andriivka. In Druzhkivka, a depot, a boiler room, office buildings, 4 multi-storey buildings, and 2 cars were damaged. In Kostiantynivka, 7 multi-storey buildings, 2 shops, an administrative building, a car park, power and heating lines, a production workshop, 2 warehouses, 5 tractors were damaged; in Novodmytrivka and Bilokuzmynivka, 1 building was damaged. A house was damaged in Dovha Balka of the Illinivsa district.

Bakhmut district

In Siversk, 2 multi-storey buildings and 4 private houses were damaged.

On 27 May 2025, the Russian occupiers shelled the Donetsk region 36 times, injuring 8 people: 4 in Pokrovsk, 2 in Novovodiane, 1 in Sloviansk, and Zarichne. 144 people were evacuated, including 43 children.

Shelling of Donetsk region on 27 May 2025. Consequences of Russian strikes
Shelling of Donetsk region on 27 May 2025. Consequences of Russian strikes
Shelling of Donetsk region on 27 May 2025. Consequences of Russian strikes
Shelling of Donetsk region on 27 May 2025. Consequences of Russian strikes
Shelling of Donetsk region on 27 May 2025. Consequences of Russian strikes
Shelling of Donetsk region on 27 May 2025. Consequences of Russian strikes

