Day in Donetsk region: Russian forces struck region 36 times, injuring 8 people. PHOTOS

On 27 May, Russian invaders fired 36 times at the Donetsk region, injuring 8 people.

Pokrovsk district

Four people were wounded in Pokrovsk. A building was damaged in Myrnohrad. In Novovodiane of the Bilozirka district, 2 people were wounded.

Kramatorsk district

In Lyman, 3 cars and 2 infrastructure facilities were damaged; in Zarichne, a person was injured and a house was damaged. In Sloviansk, 2 administrative buildings and private houses were damaged. A house and a car were damaged in Andriivka. In Druzhkivka, a depot, a boiler room, office buildings, 4 multi-storey buildings, and 2 cars were damaged. In Kostiantynivka, 7 multi-storey buildings, 2 shops, an administrative building, a car park, power and heating lines, a production workshop, 2 warehouses, 5 tractors were damaged; in Novodmytrivka and Bilokuzmynivka, 1 building was damaged. A house was damaged in Dovha Balka of the Illinivsa district.

Bakhmut district

In Siversk, 2 multi-storey buildings and 4 private houses were damaged.

