Russians attacked Sloviansk with "shaheds" at night: lyceum damaged
On the night of 28 May, Russian invaders attacked Sloviansk, Donetsk region, with four "shaheds".
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Sloviansk CMA, Vadym Liakh.
According to him, different districts of the city came under enemy fire.
"Our pedagogical lyceum was hit the hardest. Fortunately, there were no casualties," Liakh said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password