Russians attacked Sloviansk with "shaheds" at night: lyceum damaged

On the night of 28 May, Russian invaders attacked Sloviansk, Donetsk region, with four "shaheds".

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Sloviansk CMA, Vadym Liakh.

According to him, different districts of the city came under enemy fire.

"Our pedagogical lyceum was hit the hardest. Fortunately, there were no casualties," Liakh said.

