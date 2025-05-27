ENG
Russia strikes Sloviansk trolleybus depot with FPV drones

FPV drone attack on Sloviansk – May 27, 2025

Russian forces have once again attacked Sloviansk.

This was reported by the press service of the City Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

The occupiers launched FPV drone strikes targeting the city’s trolleybus depot and one of its industrial zones.

No casualties were reported as a result of the attack.

It is also known that on May 27, the occupiers struck the city with aerial bombs, injuring one man.

