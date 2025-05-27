Ruscists carried out air strikes on Kramatorsk: woman wounded, houses damaged (updated)

Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, suffered 3 enemy air strikes on the night of 27 May 2025.

This was announced by the mayor of the city, Oleksandr Honcharenko, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the private sector and apartment buildings came under fire.

Damage was caused to private estates, garages, high-rise buildings, trolleybus overhead lines, cars, transformer system and infrastructure.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

"We continue to establish the final consequences of the Russian shelling. All relevant services are working on the liquidation," the statement said.

Update

"As of 12:00, it is known about one wounded resident of Kramatorsk as a result of a night strike - a woman born in 2002. All necessary medical assistance is being provided," Oleksandr Honcharenko, head of the CMA, wrote on Facebook.