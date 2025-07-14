Enemy suffers heavy losses in south, deploys new units and brings up reserves – Defense Forces

The enemy is suffering losses in the south, which is why the Russians are constantly rotating their personnel there, including bringing in several new units.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the air of Espresso by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, Vladyslav Voloshyn.

"Of course, a certain number of enemy personnel are being sent here for rotation, to replenish the losses the enemy is sustaining, and those losses are significant. They cannot advance forward, but they are trying. That’s why they are taking losses. Additionally, several new, completely new military units have been deployed here. Specifically, these are several new battalions from an entirely new regiment formed from scratch in Chechnya, in the settlement of Khankala. This is the Southern Military District, and it’s in response to, or rather confirmation of, Putin’s statement about increasing mobilization by 30,000. So one of these regiments has been entered here," he said.

The spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces also noted that the enemy is deploying reserves to bring their assault units up to 80-100% strength.

"Furthermore, according to our intelligence, the enemy is currently redeploying all those reserves from the locations where the units operating here were previously stationed. In other words, they are sending more forces and equipment here to bring their assault units up to 80-100%. All this indicates that they will not stop conducting assault operations. The enemy will continue to employ a high-intensity assault tactic. This tactic is designed to prevent us from bringing up our own reserves and reinforcements. They carry out many assaults to keep us from being able to do so. And they will keep doing this," Vladyslav Voloshyn added.

