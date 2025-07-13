Heavy fighting continues in Pokrovsk direction, occupiers are trying to advance near Udachne, Molodetske, and Oleksiivka - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Yesterday, on July 12, 2025, in the South Slobozhansky sector, the enemy attacked our positions near Vovchansk, Zelene, and Ambarne. There were no losses of our positions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the OSGT "Khortytsia".

As noted, in the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked in the direction of Petropavlivka, Holubivka, Pishchany, Novoosynove, and Zelenyi Hai. The invaders' attacks were repelled.

According to the OSGT "Khortytsia", in the Lyman sector, occupants' assault groups unsuccessfully tried to attack our fortifications near Cherneshchyna, Ridkodub, Serednye, Shandryholove, Kolodyazy, Yampolivka, Torske, and in Serebriany forestry.

In the Siversk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled the enemy's attacks on our positions near Hryhorivka, Ivan-Daryivka, and Verkhnekamianske.

In the Kramatorsk and Toretsk sectors, enemy attacks were concentrated near Bila Hora, Diliivka, Yablunivka, and in Toretsk. The enemy did not succeed, and the tactical situation was not allowed to deteriorate.

Read more: Russian troops tried to break through our defenses in Vovchansk area. Urban fighting in Toretsk - OSGT "Khortytsia"

"In the Pokrovsk sector, the occupants tried to force our defenders out of their positions near Rusyn Yar, Stepanivka, Poltavka, Volodymyrivka, and Razine. In order to block the Pokrovsko-Myrnohrad agglomeration, the enemy attacked our units near Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Zvirove, and in the direction of Rodynske. At the same time, the occupants tried to advance near Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, Horikhove, and Oleksiivka. Heavy fighting continues, the enemy is trying to develop the offensive by realizing their numerical superiority," the statement said.

The OSGT "Khortytsia" also informs that in the Novopavlivka direction, Russian invaders conducted offensive actions in the area of Filiya, Zaporizhzhia, Zelenyi Hai, Shevchenko, and towards Novohorhiivka. The defense forces are taking measures to prevent a deterioration in the tactical situation.