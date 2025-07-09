Russian troops tried to break through our defenses in Vovchansk area. Urban fighting in Toretsk - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Over the past 24 hours, on July 8, 2025, in the South Slobozhanskyi sector, enemy assault groups tried to break through our defenses near Vovchansk and towards Hryhorivka. The enemy was not successful.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the OSGT "Khortytsia".

As noted, in the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked our units near Kalynove and Zahryzove. The attacks were repelled.

According to the OSGT "Khortytsia", in the Lyman sector, the occupants unsuccessfully stormed the fortifications of our troops in the areas of Novyi Myr, Karpivka, Serednyi, Torske, and Zelena Dolyna.

In the Siversky sector, Ukrainian troops repelled enemy attacks near Serebryanka, Vyiimka, and Ivano-Daryivka.

"In the Kramatorsk and Toretsk sectors, Russian troops stormed our positions in the areas of Predtechyne, Stupochky, Bila Hora, Diliyivka, Katerynivka, and Yablunivka. Fighting continued in the urban area of Toretsk. Ukrainian soldiers did not allow our positions to be lost," the statement said.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the invaders conducted offensive actions in the areas of Popov Yar, Myrne, Razine, and Poltavka. The occupants also attacked our positions near Myroliubivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Muravka, Molodetske, Dachne, and Oleksiivka. Heavy fighting continues. The defense forces are taking measures to prevent the deterioration of the tactical situation.

It is also noted that in the Novopavlivsk direction, the invaders' assault groups attacked near Myrne, Zaporizhzhia, Komar, Voskresenka, Vilne Pole, and Novosilka. The units of the Defense Forces continue to fight with the enemy's superior forces, inflicting damage in order to minimize the potential of their offensive actions.