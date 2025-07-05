Russian army in Donetsk region tries to break through in two directions - to Kostiantynivka and west to Dnipropetrovsk region - "Khortytsia" OSGT

Russian troops are trying to break through to the north of the Kostiantynivka road in an attempt to move towards Kostiantynivka and west to the borders of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Viktor Trehubov, a spokesman for the Khortytsia OSGT, during a telethon.

"The emphasis is where it was. First of all, the Russians are trying to break through in the Pokrovsk direction, directly to the north of the Kostiantynivka road, trying to get to the direction of Kostiantynivka. This is the first major pressure. The second pressure is to the west to the borders of the Dnipropetrovsk region," Trehubov said.

He noted that "all other directions are quite stable".

"The offensive has slightly increased in the Lyman and Kupiansk directions, the pressure on the city of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region has increased, and attacks on Chasiv Yar continue," Trehubov noted.

