Kellogg on meeting with Umerov, Budanov, and Syrskyi: we discussed war and paths to peace
U.S. Special Presidential Envoy Keith Kellogg held a meeting in Kyiv with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kyrylo Budanov, and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.
He announced this on the social media platform X, Censor.NET reports.
According to Kellogg, the meeting took place on June 14.
"We discussed the ongoing war and serious pathways toward a just peace. I am grateful for their candor, commitment, and vision for Ukraine’s future," Kellogg stated.
