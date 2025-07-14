Kellogg to receive full information on frontline situation and Russia’s offensive plans, says Zelenskyy

Special Representative of US President Donald Trump on the war in Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, who is visiting the capital, will be provided with full information about the situation on the frontlines and Russia’s offensive plans.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, as reported by Censor.NET.

"Ukrainian special services, our intelligence will provide General Kellogg with all the necessary information about what is happening right now on the frontline and what new offensive steps Russia is preparing. Russia still has the resources for this," the head of state said.

According to him, the war continues solely because of Russia and Putin’s desire to prolong and drag out the conflict.

"Russia is trying to make war seem like the new normal. This can never be accepted. We must do absolutely everything possible to force Russia to stop the killings, to achieve real peace, and to guarantee security. Peace is only possible through strength.

We have talked about this with President Trump, with members of Congress, and our teams, Ukraine and the United States, are working to provide us with the necessary forces and means to protect lives, to defend our country, American weapons, American sanctions against Russia, a sanctions bill is already prepared in Congress. Also, to ensure European financing and support, our joint defense," he added.

