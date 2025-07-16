Since start of day, 63 combat engagements occurred on front, mostly in Pokrovsk and Lyman directions – General Staff

Since the start of the day on Wednesday, July 16, 63 combat engagements have occurred on the front.

This is stated in the General Staff's report as of 4:00 PM.

Enemy shelling

Today, border communities suffered from enemy artillery fire, including Bobylivka, Novodymyrivka, Oleksandrivka, Chernatske, Hudove, Seredyna-Buda, Prohres, Prohody, Turia, and Studenok in the Sumy region.

Hostilities in the North

Four attacks by enemy forces have been recorded in the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy carried out six air strikes, dropping 15 guided bombs, and fired 183 times on the positions of our troops and populated areas, including two times with multiple launch rocket systems.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks near the village of Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian occupiers attempted to break through our defenses in the area of the village of Synkivka.

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman direction, the invading army launched 14 attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Novyi Myr, Nadiia, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and toward Serebrianka; two combat engagements are ongoing.

The occupiers attempted to advance three times in the Siversk direction, showing activity near Hryhorivka and toward Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks toward Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out four assault actions in the areas of Nelipivka, Toretsk, and Oleksandro-Kalynove. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 26 attempts to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions near the settlements of Poltavka, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, and Oleksiivka. The Defense Forces hold the line and repelled 21 enemy attacks; five battles are still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense near Piddubne, Myrne, Vilne Pole, and Zelene Pole. The Defense Forces repelled seven enemy assaults.

Other directions

In the Huliaipole direction, the settlement of Bilohiria was hit by an airstrike.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes on the areas of Novoaandrivka and Plavni settlements.

No significant changes were reported in other directions.

