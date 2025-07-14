Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,035,060 people (+1130 per day), 11,019 tanks, 30,294 artillery systems, and 2,2987 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine's defence forces have eliminated 1,035,060 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 14.07.25 are approximately:

personnel - about 1035060 (+1130) people

tanks - 11019 (+3) units

armoured combat vehicles - 22987 (+4) units

artillery systems - 30294 (+51) units

MLRS - 1438 (+0) units

air defence systems - 1194 (+0) units

aircraft - 421 (+0) units

helicopters - 340 (+0)

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 45635 (+124)

cruise missiles - 3491 (+0)

ships/boats - 28 (+0)

submarines - 1 (+0)

vehicles and tank trucks - 55025 (+102)

special equipment - 3932 (+3)

