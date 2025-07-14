ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11836 visitors online
News Destruction of Russian equipment Destruction of the occupiers
3 633 14

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,035,060 people (+1130 per day), 11,019 tanks, 30,294 artillery systems, and 2,2987 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine's defence forces have eliminated 1,035,060 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 14.07.25 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 1035060 (+1130) people
  • tanks - 11019 (+3) units
  • armoured combat vehicles - 22987 (+4) units
  • artillery systems - 30294 (+51) units
  • MLRS - 1438 (+0) units
  • air defence systems - 1194 (+0) units
  • aircraft - 421 (+0) units
  • helicopters - 340 (+0)
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level - 45635 (+124)
  • cruise missiles - 3491 (+0)
  • ships/boats - 28 (+0)
  • submarines - 1 (+0)
  • vehicles and tank trucks - 55025 (+102)
  • special equipment - 3932 (+3)

Watch more: "BLACK SKY" USF fighters destroy Russian drones attacking in the Novoserhiivka area. VIDEO

Втрати форога 13 липня

Author: 

Russian Army (9620) Armed Forces HQ (4268) liquidation (2589) elimination (5471)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 