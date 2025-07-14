"BLACK SKY" USF fighters destroy Russian drones attacking in the Novoserhiivka area. VIDEO
The BLACK SKY 3 battalion of unmanned systems of the 3rd operational purpose "Spartan" brigade is destroying Russian occupiers who keep storming the positions of the defence forces near Novoserhiivka.
The video of the soldiers' work was published on the DeepState telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
"And here are the shots of the fighters of the Black Sky Brigade of USF of the 3rd operational purpose ‘Spartan’ Brigade, who are trying their best to stop the incessant attempts of the Katsaps to reach the administrative border near Novoserhiivka," the osinters say.
