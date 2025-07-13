ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war are approximately 1,033,930 people (+1,240 per day), 11,016 tanks, 30,243 artillery systems, and 22,983 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have killed 1,033,930 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 13.07.25 are approximately

personnel - about 1033930 (+1240) people

tanks - 11016 (+3) units

armoured combat vehicles - 22983 (+3) units

artillery systems - 30243 (+49) units

MLRS - 1438 (+1) units

air defence systems - 1194 (+1) units

aircraft - 421 (+0) units

helicopters - 340 (+0)

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 45511 (+263)

cruise missiles - 3491 (+32)

ships / boats - 28 (+0)

submarines - 1 (+0)

motor vehicles and tankers - 54923 (+101)

special equipment - 3929 (+0)

elimination of the Russian Federation

"The data is being clarified," the General Staff adds.

