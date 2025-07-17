72 combat engagements were recorded on front line, most of them in Pokrovsk and Lyman directions – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, as of 4:00 PM, 72 combat engagements have occurred on the front.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Hostilities in the north

Today, communities of border settlements suffered from enemy artillery fire, including Bachivsk, Ponomarenky, Prokhody, Oleksandrivka, Velyka Pysarivka, Studenok, Simeikine in the Sumy region; and Tymofiivka in the Kharkiv region.

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, seven enemy attacks have taken place since the start of the day. Additionally, the enemy conducted 10 airstrikes, dropping 15 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 181 shelling attacks on our troops’ positions and settlements, including four with multiple launch rocket systems.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks near the settlement of Vovchansk, with one combat engagement still ongoing. The enemy carried out airstrikes near the settlements of Okip, Borshchova, Vovchansk, and Chuhunivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian occupiers attempted to break through our defenses three times near Kupiansk, Zelenyi Hai, and toward Pishchane.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the invading army launched 12 attacks on Ukrainian unit positions near the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Hrekivka, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi, Serebrianka, and toward Shandryholove, with five combat engagements still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the occupiers attempted to advance twice, showing activity near Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four enemy attacks toward Stupochky, Bila Hora, and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out six assaults near Shcherbynivka, Petrivka, Rusynyi Yar, and toward Pleshchiivka. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 28 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near Poltavka, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Zvirove, Udachne, Muravka, Oleksiivka, and toward Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka. The Defense Forces held the line and repelled 25 enemy attacks, with three combat engagements still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attempted to break through our defenders’ defenses six times near Piddubne, Voskresenka, Vilne Pole, and Shevchenko. The Defense Forces repelled three enemy assaults, and three combat engagements are still ongoing.

Read more: Enemy attempts to advance 41 times in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Hostilities in the south

No enemy attacks were recorded on the Huliaipole, Orikhiv, and Prydniprovske directions; however, the enemy carried out airstrikes on Stepnohirsk and Olhivka.