Enemy attempts to advance 41 times in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff
Since the beginning of the day, there have been 148 combat engagements. Ukrainian defenders continue to decisively repel enemy attempts to advance deeper into our territory, inflicting fire damage.
This was reported by Censor.NET citing the AFU General Staff’s Facebook page.
Russian shelling of Ukraine
Today, Russian invaders launched one missile strike and 39 air strikes on our troops’ positions and settlements, using three missiles and dropping 61 guided aerial bombs. Additionally, they deployed 1,218 kamikaze drones and carried out over 4,000 shellings.
Hostilities in the North
In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, ten combat engagements have occurred since the start of the day. Additionally, the enemy conducted one airstrike, dropping four guided aerial bombs, and carried out 165 shellings of our troops’ positions and settlements, including three using multiple launch rocket systems.
Hostilities in the Kharkiv region
In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled four enemy attacks near the settlements of Vovchansk and Stroivka. One combat engagement continues to this moment.
In the Kupiansk direction, the aggressor attempted to advance five times in the area of the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka, Zagryzove, and Pishchane. Ukrainian defenders stopped all enemy attacks.
Hostilities in the East
In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 24 times near the settlements of Novyi Mir, Novoiehorivka, Hrekivka, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, in the direction of Shandryholove and Serebrianka. Four combat clashes are still ongoing.
In the Siversk direction, our defenders repelled two attacks by the occupying forces near Hryhorivka and Vyimka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked our defenders’ positions seven times in the areas of Predtechyne, Bila Hora, and Stupochky. One combat engagement is still ongoing.
In the Toretsk direction, Russian forces stormed Ukrainian positions five times near Dyliivka, Toretsk, Novospaske, and Rusyn Yar.
In the Pokrovsk direction, since the start of the day, the enemy attempted to advance 41 times in the areas of Popiv Yar, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Zvirove, Udachne, Oleksiivka, toward Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Muravka Filiia, and Dachne. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.
Today, preliminary data indicate that 93 occupiers were neutralized in this direction, including 63 were killed. Additionally, 4 vehicles, 2 motorcycles, 22 unmanned aerial vehicles, and one artillery gun were destroyed. Moreover, one occupiers` tank and one artillery gun were damaged.
Hostilities in the South
In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attempted to break through our defenders’ lines 22 times in the areas of Zaporizhzhia, Piddubne, Lisne, Myrne, Maliivka, Shevchenko, Novosilka, and toward Novokhatske. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.
In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy conducted no offensive actions.
In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers carried out an airstrike near the settlement of Novoandriivka.
In the Prydniprovske direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled seven enemy attacks near the Antonivskyi Bridge and close to the Kozulskyi and Zabych islands.
Today, we should commend the warriors of the 121st Separate Territorial Defense Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who are effectively holding back the enemy.
