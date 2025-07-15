110 combat engagements recorded on front, most of them in Pokrovsk and Lyman directions – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, as of 4:00 PM, there have been 110 combat engagements on the front.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Hostilities in the north

Today, communities of border settlements suffered from enemy artillery fire, including Shostka, Chernatske, Nova Huta, Pokrovka, Chervonyi Pakhar, Ulanove, Mykhailivka, Prohody, Bila Bereza, Popivka, Turia, Novodmytrivka, Sydorivka, Hrabovske, and Marinka in the Sumy region.

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, seven combat engagements have occurred since the start of the day. Additionally, the enemy conducted one airstrike, dropping four guided aerial bombs, and carried out 127 shellings of our troops’ positions and settlements, including three using multiple launch rocket systems.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks near the settlements of Vovchansk and Stroivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian occupiers attempted to breach our defenses near the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka and Pishchane. In total, three combat engagements have occurred on this front since the start of the day.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the invading army launched 18 attacks on Ukrainian unit positions near the settlements of Novyi Myr, Novoiehorivka, Hrekivka, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, toward Shandryholove and Serebrianka. Four combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks near Hryhorivka and Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped five enemy attacks in the areas of Predtechyne, Bila Hora, and Stupochky, with one combat engagement still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy conducted seven assault actions near Dyliivka, Toretsk, Novospaske, and Rusyn Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 29 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near Popiv Yar, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Zvirove, Udachne, Oleksiivka, toward Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Muravka Filiia, and Dachne. Defense Forces held the line and repelled twenty-eight enemy attacks; one battle continues.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through our defenders’ lines near Zaporizhzhia, Piddubne, Lisne, Myrne, Maliivka, Shevchenko, Novosilka, and toward Novokhatske. Defense Forces successfully repelled 14 enemy assaults; two attacks are still ongoing.

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct any offensive actions today.

In the Orikhiv direction, occupiers carried out an airstrike on the settlement of Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovske direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six enemy attacks near the Antonivskyi Bridge and close to the Kozulskyi and Zabych islands.

In other directions, there were no significant changes.